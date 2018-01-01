As more employers use contract and temporary workers, concerns over the safety of their working conditions have also increased. A recent study shows that this concern is justified, as fatal electrical injuries to contract...
While not specifically referencing Armageddon, the President's National Infrastructure Advisory Council (NIAC) has released a report, titled "Surviving a Catastrophic Power Outage," that may not be too far away from that...
As reported in late November , while utility power lines are often the victims of wildfires, they can, in some instances, also be the causes. In the case of the devastating Camp Fire in California, the preliminary evidence...
We learned from the 2018 Profile of the Electrical Contractor that lighting is the most important money-earning category for electrical contracting firms. So, this month, the magazine staffers bring you a special report with...
During 2018, electrical contractors saw various technologies start to have a larger role in the electrical construction industry. In 2019, they'll see many of these innovations have an even more prominent role and encounter...
The HAPO Community Credit Union, with branches in Washington and Oregon, recently opened its 18th location in Vancouver, Wash., which achieved the WELL Building Standard certification, becoming the first credit union in the...
In a historic move, California became the first state in the U.S. requiring solar power to be installed on all new homes and residential buildings built in 2020 and beyond. This so-called solar mandate, passed in early...
The nation’s leading tech giants have shown a penchant for forward-thinking ventures beyond their core business models. Companies like Google, Apple and Amazon have led by example on a number of popular digital and energy...