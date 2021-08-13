The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) issued a “Notice of Proposed Rulemaking” (NOPR) with the goal of bringing light bulbs currently used in about 2 billion sockets under federal regulation. This is an attempt to expand the...
The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), Golden, Colo., released a plan to help the General Services Administration (GSA) shift its huge real estate portfolio to a more grid-interactive and energy-efficient operation...
Join ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR Media Group and Trimble MEP on September 9, 2021 at 2:00pm EDT for this free webinar, "Plan Your Work and Work Your Plan - An Action Plan to Prefabrication and Profit." The electrical construction...
Like the Energizer bunny himself, the quest to improve large-scale battery efficiency never winds down. The search for breakthrough materials has led to some surprising possibilities. A few years ago, researchers at the...
Over the last few months, it has been tremendously exciting to get back on the road and meet with people from around the world of NECA, and electrical construction as a whole. While I am incredibly proud of all the virtual...
Fatigue in the workplace can be very dangerous. When people are tired, they tend to make mistakes that can lead to accidents, resulting in injury or illness. It is estimated that fatigue is a contributing factor in one-third...
Jim Dollard has an extensive background in codes and standards. Send questions about the National Electrical Code (NEC) to Jim at codefaqs@gmail.com. Answers are based on the 2020 NEC. Switchboard in a flood A fitting on a...
A lighting retrofit job completed 139 years ago contains two important reminders for today’s electrical contractors. First, we are going to lay out five new ways to win lighting retrofit work in 2021. 1. Team up with the...
System wiring separation, special identification, witness testing and periodic maintenance are just a few rules that apply to emergency systems, legally required standby systems and optional standby systems. The NEC recognizes that these are all special conditions with specific, often more restrictive requirements than the general Code rules in chapters 1–4. Remember that all NEC general rules apply and a number of more restrictive amendments must be integrated into the design and installation of such systems, as well.