QUIZ: Staying Grounded
The National Electrical Code includes requirements to ground electrical systems. It also contains information regarding electrical systems that are prohibited from being grounded and those systems that are permitted to be—but not required to be—grounded. If an electrical system is grounded as a requirement or by choice, all the rules related to grounded systems must be applied.