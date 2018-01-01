Last week, the board of directors of the International Code Council announced the establishment of a new ad hoc committee to comprehensively explore and assess building safety and security. "Building safety is an issue of utm...
According to a new report by the Center for American Progress (CAP), the number of fossil-fuel-propelled vehicles in the United States stands at 113 million. There are also approximately 100,000 gas stations. The next step, a...
The need to support the nation’s growing demand for electricity and its increasing appetite for power generated from renewable sources has brought its aging transmission and distribution infrastructure into sharp relief. Acco...
The passage of the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) One-Touch Make-Ready (OTMR) Ruling, “Accelerating Wireless Broadband Deployment by Removing Barriers to Infrastructure Investment WT Docket No. 17-79,” on Aug. 2, 2...
Electric and self-driving vehicle technologies are combining to transform human transportation in the digital era. While many cities are providing support by expanding their electric charging infrastructure, one Canadian city...
As I travel across the United States, I enjoy interacting with electrical contractors of all types. One of the many commonalities I hear is the belief that making connections is a vital part of any winning formula. Getting in...
When Julie’s kids complain about another student not doing their part in a group project, she tells them, “Get used to it. Life is a group project.” There are very few professions in which people don’t interact with or rely u...
Shining the light on solar energy is one of the main goals of the Illinois Solar Energy Association ’s (ISEA) new educational tools. The ISEA recently launched several educational tools to help the public better understand co...