NEC Chapter 6, Special Equipment, covers photovoltaic systems, wind electrical systems, fuel cell systems, welders, IT equipment and more. As indicated in Section 90.3, the requirements in Chapter 6 can modify or amend the general rules in chapters 1–4, 5 and 7. Often the amendments or modifications are more restrictive than the general rules, but equal and effective safety requirements attained allow for the modifications by the later chapters.