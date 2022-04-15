Renewable energy is on the rise. At the same time, severe weather events are increasing in frequency. Combined, these two trends are putting added pressure on transmission infrastructure, and providers are making major...
Last year’s NECA Convention and Trade Show in Nashville, Tenn., marked the first time that NECA had brought the entire industry together since the COVID-19 pandemic began. While the association had put together some smaller...
Eye and face injuries can be painful and gruesome. According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, 2,000 people incur job-related eye injuries requiring medical treatment every day. These types of...
Over the long history of the National Electrical Code, there have been numerous changes to how we use different wiring systems. Those electrical industry long-timers may have historical knowledge of the reasons for various...
Jim Dollard has an extensive background in codes and standards. Send questions about the National Electrical Code (NEC) to Jim at codefaqs@gmail.com. Answers are based on the 2020 NEC. NM vs. UF cable in a barn During...
Fifty years after the five-season run of the TV show “Get Smart,” even folks who never saw a single episode of the original spy-spoof series will very likely recognize the silly image of detective Maxwell Smart making a call...
Sometimes, the customer isn’t exactly sure what they want. Field-adjustable (also called field-selectable) lamps and luminaires reduce guesswork for electrical contractors by allowing lighting performance to be dialed in...
Lately, I’ve had several interactions with new estimators struggling to get their bids low enough to win a contract. Reviewing their estimates, I often find that the recapitulation (recap) was completed incorrectly. Before...
NEC Chapter 6, Special Equipment, covers photovoltaic systems, wind electrical systems, fuel cell systems, welders, IT equipment and more. As indicated in Section 90.3, the requirements in Chapter 6 can modify or amend the general rules in chapters 1–4, 5 and 7. Often the amendments or modifications are more restrictive than the general rules, but equal and effective safety requirements attained allow for the modifications by the later chapters.