In March 2020, Brian O’Donnell, business manager at IBEW 131 in Kalamazoo, Mich., received a call from a contact at Pfizer Inc. concerning extensive plant modifications. Pfizer is headquartered in New York and has several...
There has been plenty of news in recent months about the severe shortages and price hikes associated with lumber that have been making it difficult for homebuilders to get the lumber they need, and at reasonable prices. The...
Electrification is coming to the transportation sector. Prius and Tesla drivers may be getting most of the attention, but this isn't just a fad for the suburbs. Heavy commercial vehicles are going electric, too, offering ECs...
The solar industry, one of the fastest growing industries in the world, has experienced an average annual growth rate of 42% over the last decade, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), Washington, D.C...
When the lights went off in Texas during February’s storms, some politicians were quick to blame wind turbines. An overreliance on the intermittent resource was the root cause of the catastrophic power failure, they said...
Jim Dollard has an extensive background in codes and standards. Send questions about the National Electrical Code (NEC) to Jim at codefaqs@gmail.com. Answers are based on the 2020 NEC. In-law suite emergency disconnect We...
Chapter 7 of the National Electrical Code includes many articles, such as Emergency Systems (Article 700); Legally Required Standby Systems (Article 701); Optional Standby Systems (Article 701); Class 1, 2, and 3 Remote...
Article 100 is the keeper of national electrical code definitions. The NEC Style Manual indicates that if a word or term is used in more than two articles, then it should have a definition in Article 100. Article 100 of the...
Proper use of the NEC is essential and separates the best from the rest, whether in estimating, project management or carrying out the responsibilities of a field foreman. It is important not to use slang words or terms with different meanings than those defined in the Code. Always use a “common language of communication” supported by defined terms.