Your Business
Apr 2020

Reporting COVID-19 Cases to OSHA

William Atkinson
On April 10, OSHA issued enforcement guidance related to requirements for recording cases of COVID-19. The accompanying press release noted that, under OSHA’s recordkeeping requirements, COVID-19 is a recordable illness, and...
Your Business
Apr 2020

Pro Tips: Everything in Its Place

First Place Tie Open Carefully When opening a bag of cable ties, I use a knife to cut a line in the middle running in the same direction as the cable ties rather than cutting the top off the bag. (Use a piece of duct tape to...
Lowe's Pro Tips logo.
Your Business
Apr 2020

Taking Actions and Precautions

News of the global coronavirus pandemic is everywhere you look, and this magazine is no exception. At the National Electrical Contractors Association, it is our responsibility to provide our members with the information they...
NECA President Larry Beltramo sits at his desk
Your Business
Apr 2020

Good Grief! Now What?

The problems electrical contractors are facing from the coronavirus epidemic are not only extremely difficult ones, but government actions seem to make the situation even more chaotic. There is an old curse that applies here...
SHUTTERSTOCK / MARK RADEMAKER
Safety
Apr 2020

The Picture of Health and Safety

By
Tom O'Connor
Workers in the electrical industry face countless specialized hazards. A number of specific Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulations provide protections against these. There are nonspecific hazards as well...
SHUTTERSTOCK / VOLODYMYR KRASYUK
