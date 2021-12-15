Skip to main content
Shannon Flynn
Shannon Flynn is a freelance writer. Reacher her at
shannon@rehack.com
.
Green Building
Dec 15, 2021
EV Driving Is Projected to Change in 2022
By
Shannon Flynn
Jerry, a car insurance company based in Palo Alto, Calif., has released its 2022 State of the American Driver Report, a deep dive into American driving culture, the auto market and car-related trends. The report, which draws...
