Jim Griffin

GRIFFIN, a construction and tools writer from Oklahoma City, can be reached at up-front@cox.net.

More Articles by Jim Griffin

Your Business
Jul 2019

Cool Tools: Remotely Controlled Tools

By
Jim Griffin
Remotely monitoring or controlling tools isn’t new, but with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies and special apps, they have become easier to implement. Tool manufacturers are finding more ways to use them to make their products...
Flir thermal camera readings on smartphone
Home
© 2003-2019. All rights reserved. Electrical Contractor Magazine