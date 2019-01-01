Skip to main content
Jim Griffin
GRIFFIN, a construction and tools writer from Oklahoma City, can be reached at
up-front@cox.net
.
Your Business
Jul 2019
Cool Tools: Remotely Controlled Tools
By
Jim Griffin
Remotely monitoring or controlling tools isn’t new, but with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies and special apps, they have become easier to implement. Tool manufacturers are finding more ways to use them to make their products...
