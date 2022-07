Jeff Beavers, RCDD, OSP, is the executive director of network integration and services for NECA and has over 30 years of experience in ICT and telecommunications industry. Prior to joining NECA, Jeff focused on design, engineering and integration for Black & Veatch from Oct 2010 to Feb 2022. He also served as BICSI President from February 2018 to February 2020. Contact him at jeff.beavers@necanet.org.