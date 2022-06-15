Brian Ensign, RCDD, NTS, OSP, RTPM, is vice president of marketing for Superior Essex Communications, where he leads the marketing and product management teams to focus on engagement in the industry to promote and position Superior Essex’s solutions to support customer needs. He has risen up the ranks in his long career with Superior Essex, through various sales-related and business development positions. Brian is still active with BICSI and served as BICSI President from 2016 to 2018. He can be reached at brian.ensign@spsx.com.