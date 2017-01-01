More Articles by uetudecleletugiwicruchevevufrewastiwrorakiuithilispahijewrutrilitresastichadudivetistestidiuolabrustovaraslavucheclocrupiphewritrolimosatothejoslurichigokekushocrochospijucutranewrakigebrojobrauatatijisaswocroliswafrouedecralasposluc
After much technical discussion in Code-Making Panel 4 and an appeal to the NFPA Standards Council, the requirements for a new product involving photovoltaic (PV) installations was inserted into 690.11 in the 2011 National El...
The NEC changes to account for new fuels There were many changes in the 2002 National Electrical Code . Some were major changes of great consequence and others were simply renumbering of existing articles and sections or cons...
A friend of mine called with questions about overcurrent protection for direct current (DC) output of photovoltaic (PV) modules, the DC output of combiner boxes, the location of disconnects for both DC side and the alternatin...
A major revision to article 511, covering commercial repair and storage garages, appears in the 2008 National Electrical Code (NEC). The revision provides several new definitions, as well as major changes to Section 511.3 cov...
Article 310, covering conductors for general wiring, has been totally rewritten for the 2011 National Electrical Code (NEC). The new format includes dividing the article into three parts: Part I covers general requirements; P...
Last month, I wrote about Informational Annex I in the 2011 National Electrical Code (NEC), which provides information on 110.14 for electrical connections and the requirements for proper torquing of electrical connections wi...
Redundantly grounding all electrical equipment in a patient care area has provided one of the most critical pieces of a very complex puzzle involving patient protection. A careful study of the issues surrounding grounding in...
The 2008 National Electrical Code (NEC) includes a new definition covering “Intersystem Bonding Termination” and a total rewrite of Section 250.94 covering the requirements for installing a bonding connection point for commun...
Motor-control circuits may be very low voltage; they may be in the 12- to 24-volt (V) alternating current (AC) or direct current (DC) range or as high as 600V. The type of control system used, the source of that system, and t...
With the proliferation of electrical and electronic medical equipment in general care or critical care patient bed locations of a hospital, the number of branch circuits necessary to supply the equipment and the number of rec...
Section 300.4 in the National Electrical Code (NEC) provides requirements for protecting raceways, conductors and cables from physical damage with comprehensive details on various installations where damage could occur withou...
The other day, A manufacturer inquired about switching the neutral in a branch circuit and whether the 2011 National Electrical Code (NEC) would permit a switched neutral for any application within the Code. My first reaction...