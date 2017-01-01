uetudecleletugiwicruchevevufrewastiwrorakiuithilispahijewrutrilitresastichadudivetistestidiuolabrustovaraslavucheclocrupiphewritrolimosatothejoslurichigokekushocrochospijucutranewrakigebrojobrauatatijisaswocroliswafrouedecralasposluc

Green Building
Jun 2012

Progress for PVs

By
uetudecleletugiwicruchevevufrewastiwrorakiuithilispahijewrutrilitresastichadudivetistestidiuolabrustovaraslavucheclocrupiphewritrolimosatothejoslurichigokekushocrochospijucutranewrakigebrojobrauatatijisaswocroliswafrouedecralasposluc
After much technical discussion in Code-Making Panel 4 and an appeal to the NFPA Standards Council, the requirements for a new product involving photovoltaic (PV) installations was inserted into 690.11 in the 2011 National El...
Codes & Standards
Apr 2003

More than Just a 'Gas' Station

By
uetudecleletugiwicruchevevufrewastiwrorakiuithilispahijewrutrilitresastichadudivetistestidiuolabrustovaraslavucheclocrupiphewritrolimosatothejoslurichigokekushocrochospijucutranewrakigebrojobrauatatijisaswocroliswafrouedecralasposluc
The NEC changes to account for new fuels There were many changes in the 2002 National Electrical Code . Some were major changes of great consequence and others were simply renumbering of existing articles and sections or cons...
Codes & Standards
Apr 2012

The Shady Side of PVs

By
uetudecleletugiwicruchevevufrewastiwrorakiuithilispahijewrutrilitresastichadudivetistestidiuolabrustovaraslavucheclocrupiphewritrolimosatothejoslurichigokekushocrochospijucutranewrakigebrojobrauatatijisaswocroliswafrouedecralasposluc
A friend of mine called with questions about overcurrent protection for direct current (DC) output of photovoltaic (PV) modules, the DC output of combiner boxes, the location of disconnects for both DC side and the alternatin...
Codes & Standards
Jun 2009

Pedal to the Metal

By
uetudecleletugiwicruchevevufrewastiwrorakiuithilispahijewrutrilitresastichadudivetistestidiuolabrustovaraslavucheclocrupiphewritrolimosatothejoslurichigokekushocrochospijucutranewrakigebrojobrauatatijisaswocroliswafrouedecralasposluc
A major revision to article 511, covering commercial repair and storage garages, appears in the 2008 National Electrical Code (NEC). The revision provides several new definitions, as well as major changes to Section 511.3 cov...
Codes & Standards
Jan 2011

All Aboard!

By
uetudecleletugiwicruchevevufrewastiwrorakiuithilispahijewrutrilitresastichadudivetistestidiuolabrustovaraslavucheclocrupiphewritrolimosatothejoslurichigokekushocrochospijucutranewrakigebrojobrauatatijisaswocroliswafrouedecralasposluc
Article 310, covering conductors for general wiring, has been totally rewritten for the 2011 National Electrical Code (NEC). The new format includes dividing the article into three parts: Part I covers general requirements; P...
Codes & Standards
Oct 2011

Widen Pipe, or Reduce the Juice

By
uetudecleletugiwicruchevevufrewastiwrorakiuithilispahijewrutrilitresastichadudivetistestidiuolabrustovaraslavucheclocrupiphewritrolimosatothejoslurichigokekushocrochospijucutranewrakigebrojobrauatatijisaswocroliswafrouedecralasposluc
Last month, I wrote about Informational Annex I in the 2011 National Electrical Code (NEC), which provides information on 110.14 for electrical connections and the requirements for proper torquing of electrical connections wi...
Systems
Mar 2004

Redundant Grounding in Patient Care Areas

By
uetudecleletugiwicruchevevufrewastiwrorakiuithilispahijewrutrilitresastichadudivetistestidiuolabrustovaraslavucheclocrupiphewritrolimosatothejoslurichigokekushocrochospijucutranewrakigebrojobrauatatijisaswocroliswafrouedecralasposluc
Redundantly grounding all electrical equipment in a patient care area has provided one of the most critical pieces of a very complex puzzle involving patient protection. A careful study of the issues surrounding grounding in...
Codes & Standards
Dec 2008

Only Time Will Tell

By
uetudecleletugiwicruchevevufrewastiwrorakiuithilispahijewrutrilitresastichadudivetistestidiuolabrustovaraslavucheclocrupiphewritrolimosatothejoslurichigokekushocrochospijucutranewrakigebrojobrauatatijisaswocroliswafrouedecralasposluc
The 2008 National Electrical Code (NEC) includes a new definition covering “Intersystem Bonding Termination” and a total rewrite of Section 250.94 covering the requirements for installing a bonding connection point for commun...
Codes & Standards
Sep 2012

Which Is It?

By
uetudecleletugiwicruchevevufrewastiwrorakiuithilispahijewrutrilitresastichadudivetistestidiuolabrustovaraslavucheclocrupiphewritrolimosatothejoslurichigokekushocrochospijucutranewrakigebrojobrauatatijisaswocroliswafrouedecralasposluc
Motor-control circuits may be very low voltage; they may be in the 12- to 24-volt (V) alternating current (AC) or direct current (DC) range or as high as 600V. The type of control system used, the source of that system, and t...
Codes & Standards
Mar 2012

How Many Is Too Many?

By
uetudecleletugiwicruchevevufrewastiwrorakiuithilispahijewrutrilitresastichadudivetistestidiuolabrustovaraslavucheclocrupiphewritrolimosatothejoslurichigokekushocrochospijucutranewrakigebrojobrauatatijisaswocroliswafrouedecralasposluc
With the proliferation of electrical and electronic medical equipment in general care or critical care patient bed locations of a hospital, the number of branch circuits necessary to supply the equipment and the number of rec...
Codes & Standards
Apr 2011

Gentlemen, Protect Your Raceway

By
uetudecleletugiwicruchevevufrewastiwrorakiuithilispahijewrutrilitresastichadudivetistestidiuolabrustovaraslavucheclocrupiphewritrolimosatothejoslurichigokekushocrochospijucutranewrakigebrojobrauatatijisaswocroliswafrouedecralasposluc
Section 300.4 in the National Electrical Code (NEC) provides requirements for protecting raceways, conductors and cables from physical damage with comprehensive details on various installations where damage could occur withou...
Codes & Standards
Nov 2012

Is Switching the Neutral OK?

By
uetudecleletugiwicruchevevufrewastiwrorakiuithilispahijewrutrilitresastichadudivetistestidiuolabrustovaraslavucheclocrupiphewritrolimosatothejoslurichigokekushocrochospijucutranewrakigebrojobrauatatijisaswocroliswafrouedecralasposluc
The other day, A manufacturer inquired about switching the neutral in a branch circuit and whether the 2011 National Electrical Code (NEC) would permit a switched neutral for any application within the Code. My first reaction...
