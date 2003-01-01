Brilliance at Work

September 2017: NECA 2017 Seattle

 

The 2nd & Pine project is a residential high-rise across from Pike Place Market.
By Susan M. Casey | Your Business

The vibrant city of Seattle features stunning views of tree-covered mountains and water in nearly...

Help Wanted: Meeting Demands for Talent

By Claire Swedberg | Your Business

Skilled labor shortages in construction are widespread and global. The challenge is in attracting the...

Students, their parents and high school administrators are taking a second look at careers in the construction trades.
Stemming the Tide: Trade Education in High Schools

By Jeff Gavin | Your Business

The construction labor shortage isn’t going away. In fact, it’s growing. In response, the value...

Start Your Engines: Electric Vehicles

By Chuck Ross | Systems

If you buy a new car in 2040, there’s a better than 50/50 chance it...

Safe From The Storm: Update on Undergrounding Projects

By Jeff Griffin | Your Business

For decades, new power and telephone lines serving housing developments and office parks, government complexes...

Giving Back: ECs Volunteer

By William Atkinson | Your Business

Electrical contractors have volunteered and donated to charitable organizations and other causes for decades. In...

Improving Residential and Commercial Building Stock
Your Business
By
James Carlini
| September 2017
At the end of last year, I wrote an article about new business possibilities for Electrical Contractors in 2017.

DOE Publishes Study on Grid Reliability
Your Business
By
Rick Laezman
| September 2017
As the nation's electricity generation and transmission infrastructure undergoes profound changes, the federal government is taking steps to ensure that the system remains rel

LED Leads the Way in Bridge Lighting
Your Business
By
William Atkinson
| September 2017
From Quincy, Illinois, the Bayview Bridge carries westbound U.S. Highway 24 traffic over the Mississippi River, connecting to West Quincy, Missouri.

Market For Smart Home Data Analytics Has Potential For Growth
Systems
By
Rick Laezman
| September 2017
As data about home energy use expands, the next big thing could come from new products and services companies create to analyze and use that data.

Misinformation and Misconceptions of Codes That Affect Fire Alarm System Installations
Systems
By
Wayne D. Moore
| September 2017
It never ceases to amaze me just how much people in our industry have been either misled or misinformed concerning technical and code information.

Triax Technologies' spot-r Wearable Work-Management Device and System
Triax Technologies’ spot-r wearable work-management device and system enables site supervisors to conduct real-time head counts, perform location checks and... READ MORE
Klein Tools' ET05 Digital Pocket Thermometer
Klein Tools’ ET05 digital pocket thermometer measures temperatures ranging from –40 to 482°F and –40 to 250°C with 0.1-degree resolution.... READ MORE
EarthTronics' Wet Location-Rated Square Mini-Panel LED
EarthTronics’ wet location-rated square mini-panel LED operates on 120V AC 60 Hz and features an impact-resistant acrylic lens, 5–100 percent... READ MORE
Arlington's GC50 Grounding Electrode Connector
Arlington’s GC50 grounding electrode connector installs from inside or outside a metal panel or enclosure through an existing 1/2-in. knockout.... READ MORE
Epson's Labelworks Portable Industrial Label and Wire-Marking Printer
Epson's Labelworks PX400 portable industrial label and wire-marking printer can work wirelessly in the field through Bluetooth, using iLabel and... READ MORE
Tenmat's 1- and 2-hour, UL Fire-Rated Enclosures
Tenmat’s 1- and 2-hour, UL fire-rated enclosures provide a flexible and lightweight cover for recessed, incandescent, fluorescent or LED lights.... READ MORE
WAGO's Push-In Cage Clamp PCB Terminal Blocks
WAGO’s push-in cage clamp PCB terminal blocks offer connections for all wire types. Solid and ferruled wires can be directly... READ MORE
Bridgeport Fittings' Mighty-Merge 630-NM2 Multiport Connector
Bridgeport Fittings’ patented Mighty-Merge 630-NM2 multiport connector is designed for prefabricated bundles of nonmetallic cable. It enables contractors to connect... READ MORE
LEDvance's Sylvania Smart, A19 Full-Color Lamp
LEDvance’s Sylvania Smart, A19 full-color lamp can be controlled using Siri and Apple’s Home app. It doesn't require a separate... READ MORE
Milwaukee Tool's M18 FUEL Drywall Screw Gun
Milwaukee Tool’s M18 FUEL drywall screw gun features a Powerstate brushless motor that spins at 4,500 rpm and an auto-start... READ MORE
