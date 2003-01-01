Brilliance at Work

October 2017: Focus on Standards and Testing

 

Featured Articles

Turn Up the Heat: Thermal Video Surveillance Technology

By Deborah L. O'Mara | Systems

Outdoor video security is tricky for security specifications because variables, such as topography, weather and...

Setting Itself Apart: BW Systems

By William Atkinson | Systems

BW Systems is a systems integrator capable of providing turnkey solutions anywhere in the United...

Elevating Safely: Interfacing Fire Alarm Systems With Elevators

By Thomas P. Hammerberg | Systems

As I teach fire alarm seminars around the country, one of the greatest problem areas...

How Do I Deal With Change

By Wayne D. Moore | Systems

Nineteen years ago, author Spencer Johnson wrote “Who Moved My Cheese?” This book features a...

That's Good Enough

By Wayne D. Moore | Systems

We have all heard the phrase “That’s good enough for government work!” Whether said in...

Expanding Residential Networks

For local area networks that do not require certification, qualification (or performance) testing is a...

Intelligence At The Edge: Access Control and Greater Security Intelligence

By Deborah L. O'Mara | Systems

There’s major disruption in the electronic access control systems (EACS) market. What was once a...

Fluke Networks CableIQ qualification tester
Cool Tools: Qualification and Performance Testers

By Jeff Griffin | Systems

For local area networks that do not require certification, qualification (or performance) testing is a...

