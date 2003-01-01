Brilliance at Work

November 2017: Disaster Response and Recovery

 

Featured Articles

A variety of carts and reel carriers are available to hold and transport wire reels.
Keeping Stock: Cable Management

By Jeff Griffin | Systems

From shipping and arrival of wire supplies through installation, efficiently managing electric wire on the...

Linemen from Quanta Services address damaged poles in an area flooded by Hurricane Harvey
All Hands on Deck: Hurricane Recovery

By Susan Bloom | Your Business

The nation’s late summer flurry of hurricane activity was unprecedented. Within days of the record...

Knowing the Full Story: Is it Safe?

By Claire Swedberg | Safety, | Your Business

For each project, electrical contractors must ensure the right equipment is on-site, that it’s affordable...

Mile-High Healing: Berwick Electric Co.

By Claire Swedberg | Your Business

A state-of-the-art Veteran Affairs outpatient clinic in Colorado Springs, Colo., serves military veterans with everything...

Eggs and Baskets: Retirement Portfolio Diversification

By Rae Hamilton | Your Business

If you take your MRI to a dozen doctors, you may get several different opinions...

Flir C2 pocket-size thermal camera
Cool Tools: Gadgets 2017

By Jeff Griffin | Your Business

Most tradespeople love gadgets. This is a report about interesting tools and devices not necessarily...

Jason Glover of Thompson Electric explains how the controls work for a city water system., Renee Beaulieu, CFO of Thompson Electric, has a student explain how they use their iPads for assignments., Tasha Barker, General Manager of Electric Innovations, sister company of Thompson Electric, explains a new application they designed, to a student and Dr. Paul Gausmann, Superintendent of Sioux City Schools.
Thompson Electric Helps Get Fifth Graders Interested in Trades
Your Business |
By
William Atkinson
| November 2017
How early is too early to get youth interested in a career in electrical contracting? According to management at Thompson Electric Co.

Construction Workers Are Among Most Vulnerable to Opioid Abuse
Your Business |
By
Matt Kraus
| November 2017
The opioid epidemic is one of the biggest health crises facing the United States, and it has shown no sign of slowing down.

Survey Finds Workers Prioritize Benefits, Culture and Growth Potential
Your Business |
By
Timothy Johnson
| November 2017
The challenge of bridging the gap to new generations, such as millennials, isn't a new conversation.

Number of Towns Going Green Doubles in 2017
Green Building |
By
Marlena Chertock
| November 2017
The number of cities committing to using clean energy sources has more than doubled since President Trump was elected in November and decided to pull out of the Paris Climate

Going Global
Your Business |
By
David A. Hardt
| November 2017
One thing I’ve sought to emphasize during my term as president of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) is the critical nature of forming and maintaining inte

