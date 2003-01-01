Brilliance at Work

May 2017: Health and Safety

 

The Forward Momentum Of Safety

By Jeff Gavin | Safety

Something has shifted in safety attitudes and practices. It’s more than meeting Occupational Safety and...

Take Your Construction Vitamins: WELL Certification and Healthy Building Design

By Jeff Gavin | Safety

Healthy buildings may be the breath of fresh air in the world of sustainable design....

What's New? What's Changed? 2018 NFPA 70E Update

By Jim Phillips | Safety

Around 2,500 years ago, the Greek philosopher Heraclitus is credited with the saying, “The only...

Sanford Heart Hospital
Do No Harm: Healthcare Projects  and ECs

By Susan M. Casey | Safety

Electrical contractors working in healthcare facilities must adhere to rigorous safety protocols, the National Electrical...

Safety Is A Lifestyle

By Michael Johnston | Safety

The term “safe” is defined as a state that is secure from the liability to...

The JATC of Greater Boston’s training room is stocked with essential PPE.
Cool Tools: Personal Protective Equipment

By Jeff Griffin | Safety

The Electrical trade is one of the most dangerous to work in. Electricians face the...

2017 NEC: Significant Changes
Codes & Standards |
By
Michael Johnston
| May 2017
As the 2017 NEC development cycle came to a close, we embarked on a ten-part series of articles and a two-part webinar detailing the most significant changes in the 2017 NEC.

READ MORE
Courtesy of Bluegrass Solar
Kentucky Coal Museum Going Solar
Green Building |
By
Rick Laezman
| May 2017
Renewable power has a lot of things going for it, like saving money and even saving the planet. Now, add irony to the list.

READ MORE
School District Wins Green Schools Award
Green Building |
By
William Atkinson
| May 2017
The San Francisco Unified School District recently won a "2017 Best of Green Schools" award from the U.S.

READ MORE
Clean Energy Is Generating Jobs
Green Building |
By
Rick Laezman
| May 2017
There is more to clean energy than power that doesn’t pollute. According to government statistics, it also creates jobs.

READ MORE
Safety Is Key
Your Business |
By
David A. Hardt
| May 2017
Quality electrical contractors understand true success requires a combination of essential elements. That must include safety.

READ MORE

