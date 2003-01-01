2016 Profile of the Electrical Contractor

March 2017: Smart Lighting

 

Knowing how light plays and today’s LED capabilities helped designers and contractors achieve a stand-alone space, the Blossom Cocktail lounge at the MGM National Harbor casino.
Let Us Entertain You: LEDs Impress With Fantastic Displays

By Jeff Gavin | Lighting

From high-definition panels to vibrant pinpoint light, from deep, true color to interactivity and animation,...

Taking It to the Streets: Smart Cities, LEDs and Streetlights

By Chuck Ross | Lighting

An interesting phrase comes up frequently in the rapidly evolving streetlight market: “real estate.” Most...

Lighting controls save energy by turning off or reducing lighting when it's not needed. The smarter the control and the more flexible the light source, the greater precision in delivering maximum energy savings. Because LED lighting is instant-on and easily controllable, outdoor lighting control now offers higher energy cost savings through flexibility.
The Bright Outdoors: Outdoor Lighting Control

By Craig DiLouie | Lighting

According to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), about 160 million lamps operated in the...

Sensory Overload: BLE Indoor Positioning Systems

By Claire Swedberg | Systems

Just as building intelligence systems draw information about a building’s environment to help manage the...

Life Savers: Personal Finance, Budgeting and Retirement

By Rae Hamilton | Your Business

By most standards, the United States has a highly educated populace. However, one glaring omission...

Hioki PQ3100 PQ analyzer
Cool Tools: Power Quality Testers 2017

By Jeff Griffin | Your Business

The quality of electric power that operates building systems has always been important, but as...

ALI Sponsors National Ladder Safety Month With Industry Support
Safety |
By
William Atkinson
| March 2017
The first-ever National Ladder Safety Month, sponsored by the American Ladder Institute (ALI), is taking place this month.

Tesla's Gigafactory 1 in Palo Alto, Calif. Courtesy of www.Tesla.com., Textured glass tiles and smooth glass tiles are two of Tesla's four solar power roof tile options. Courtesy of www.Tesla.com., Tuscan glass tiles and slate glass tiles are two of Tesla's four solar power roof tile options. Courtesy of www.Tesla.com., Current Supercharger network. Courtesy of www.Tesla.com., Tesla's Supercharger station. Courtesy of www.Tesla.com.
Tesla Innovations Make Sustainable Tech More Attainable
Your Business |
By
Hannah Fullmer
| March 2017
Solar roof panels and electric vehicle are undoubtedly growing in popularity across the U.S., but neither has become a standard or default choice for consumers, in part becaus

March Of The Microgrids
Your Business |
By
David A. Hardt
| March 2017
Microgrids are a huge topic in the renewable-energy world.

Hidden In Plain Sight: Hazardous Energy in the Workplace 
Safety |
By
Tom O'Connor
| March 2017
Electrical energy is the most common hazardous energy in the workplace. For electricians, linemen and wiremen, it likely is the most familiar.

Carbon Capture On The Rise In Texas
Your Business |
By
Rick Laezman
| March 2017
Some may be skeptical of its credentials, but carbon capture has its proponents, and as policy makers have been known to say, everything should be on the table.

