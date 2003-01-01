Brilliance at Work

June 2017: Focus on Maintenance and Service

 

Breaking Down Barriers: Biometric Advancements
Systems |
By
Deborah L. O'Mara
| June 2017
How much simpler would it be if you could go for a run, stop to buy a bottle of water and return home without having to carry your wallet or keys?

Changing With The Technology: New Fire Alarm Communications Methods 
Systems |
By
Thomas P. Hammerberg
| June 2017
If you are like most people in the fire alarm industry, you struggle with what is and is not allowed for transmitting fire alarm signals to a supervising station.

Location, Location, Location: Smoke Detector Applications and Placement
Systems |
By
Wayne D. Moore
| June 2017
One of the most common problems I find when reviewing installed fire alarm designs is the misapplication of smoke detectors.

Competing On All Fronts
Systems |
By
William Atkinson
| June 2017
Sturgeon Electric Co. Inc. in Henderson, Colo., has been in business since 1912.

Security As An Experience
Systems |
By
Deborah L. O'Mara
| June 2017
Although security has been necessary to protect people and property for decades, it is now considered part of the holistic experience with factors such as connectivity, conven

