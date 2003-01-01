Brilliance at Work

July 2017: Green Construction Practices

 

Resiliency has become an important component for today’s coastal green buildings. Warren Hall, California State University East Bay’s LEED Platinum student and faculty support center, was built for occupant safety and long-term seismic strength.
Here to Stay: Sustainable Buildings

By Jeff Gavin | Green Building

The accelerating adoption of green building practices may transform sustainable construction from movement to norm....

Giga-Expectations: Tesla's Gigafactory

By Chuck Ross | Green Building

Right about now, the first of Tesla’s heavily promoted Model 3 electric vehicles (EVs) are...

The Bullitt Center’s 575 rooftop solar panels and solar canopies produce 230,000 kilowatt-hours per year.
Buildings as Power Plants

By Jeff Gavin | Green Building

Today, some buildings can produce more energy than they use. Spurred by successful net-zero energy...

Macy’s distribution facility in Minooka, Ill.
Wrapped Up: Hardt Electric

By Susan Bloom | Green Building

Thanks to increasing adoption of renewable energy, declining market costs of many renewable technologies, and...

Taking Notes: Documenting Green Projects

By Claire Swedberg | Green Building

Filling out paperwork and documenting your company’s work may be one of the more mundane...

Serving Those Who Have Served: Commercial Electric

By Claire Swedberg | Your Business

Student veterans returning from the recent conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq with emotional or physical...

Greenlee’s portable work bench
Cool Tools: Mobile Work Stations

By Jeff Griffin | Your Business

Owners and managers of electrical contracting companies are always alert to tools and equipment that...

Bipartisan Energy Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate
Your Business |
By
Matt Kraus
| July 2017
Most of the national headlines these days revolve around controversial, polarizing pieces of legislation.

Proudly Representing Our Industry
Your Business |
By
David A. Hardt
| July 2017
The National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) is proud to be considered the trusted voice of the electrical construction industry that brings power, light and communi

A Serious Problem: Combatting Opioid Abuse on the Job
Safety |
By
Tom O'Connor
| July 2017
Prescription opioid abuse has been a major health problem in the United States for the last 25 years and is now in the news almost daily.

Smart Cities: The New Frontier For Utilities
Systems |
By
Rick Laezman
| July 2017
The marriage of digital technology, renewable energy and efficiency has been highly disruptive to the traditional utility business model.

New Software Improves Building Energy Modeling 
Your Business |
By
William Atkinson
| July 2017
New software created by Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), the University of Tennessee and Jacksonville State University in Alabama is designed to eliminate a challenge in

