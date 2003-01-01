Brilliance at Work

August 2017: Focus on Design, Commissioning and Integration

 

Featured Articles

Beyond the Tech: The EC's Role in Changing Security

By Deborah L. O'Mara | Systems

Attacks on the general public across the globe continue to mount, but they are not...

Maintenance With Intelligence: The IoT Keeps Everything Connected

By Claire Swedberg | Systems

Aging buildings and sensor-based technology developments are creating unique opportunities for contractors and integrators to...

Parts, Smarts And Labor

By William Atkinson | Systems

Certified Multi-Media Solutions, Farmingdale, N.Y., is a low-voltage contractor that has been in business since...

Who Moved Your Cheese? The Evolving World Of Testing

By Wayne D. Moore | Systems

Throughout my career, I have found contractors that attempt to perform fire alarm system installations...

Fluke Networks' DSX-8000 cable analyzer and accessories
Cool Tools: Renting Testers

By Jeff Griffin | Systems

Structured wiring technicians carry their own tools for everyday work, but the companies that employ...

Teachable Moments: Learning From Project Challenges

By Wayne D. Moore | Systems

How often does something go wrong on a project? I bet your answer is, “Too...

Sort by
, An NYPD "SkyWatch" Manned Mobile Surveillance System tower sits near the National September 11th Memorial at the World Trade Center.
Beyond the Tech: The EC's Role in Changing Security
Systems |
By
Deborah L. O'Mara
| August 2017
Attacks on the general public across the globe continue to mount, but they are not solely terrorist based.

READ MORE
Maintenance With Intelligence: The IoT Keeps Everything Connected
Systems |
By
Claire Swedberg
| August 2017
Aging buildings and sensor-based technology developments are creating unique opportunities for contractors and integrators to help building managers track the health of their

READ MORE
Parts, Smarts And Labor
Systems |
By
William Atkinson
| August 2017
Certified Multi-Media Solutions, Farmingdale, N.Y., is a low-voltage contractor that has been in business since 2005.

READ MORE
Who Moved Your Cheese? The Evolving World Of Testing
Systems |
By
Wayne D. Moore
| August 2017
Throughout my career, I have found contractors that attempt to perform fire alarm system installations by the seat of their pants.

READ MORE
Fluke Networks' DSX-8000 cable analyzer and accessories, Ideal Networks' LanTEK III
Cool Tools: Renting Testers
Systems |
By
Jeff Griffin
| August 2017
Structured wiring technicians carry their own tools for everyday work, but the companies that employ them often find it practical and economical to rent high-end network-testi

READ MORE

Pages

Products Featured In This Issue

Lilin Americas' Outdoor Bullet Camera
Lilin Americas’ MR832 outdoor bullet IP camera features a 4 mm fixed lens with an IP-66 rating, an operating range... READ MORE
Carrier's Cor Smart Thermostat
Carrier’s TP-WEM01-A Cor smart thermostat has a full-color touchscreen, heat and humidity management systems, multiple fan speed options, and a... READ MORE
Viking Electronics' Double-Gang, Single-Button Call Box
Viking Electronics’ E-32 double-gang, single-button call box is powered over a phoneline and connects directly to a standard incoming phoneline,... READ MORE
Tyco Security Products' Illustra Flex Camera
Tyco Security Products’ Illustra Flex 2MP PTZ IP camera features 20x optical zoom with continuous auto-focus and 10x digital zoom.... READ MORE
Johnson Controls' Autopulse Fire Control Panel
Johnson Controls’ Autopulse Z-20 releasing control system with suppression release peripherals provides actuator supervision and control for use in automatic... READ MORE
Seco-Larm's Optical Fingerprint Reader and Keypad
Seco-Larm’s indoor 500DPI optical fingerprint reader and keypad supports up to 500 fingerprints and 500 user codes. It identifies a... READ MORE
Eaton's All-Pro Bluetooth-Enabled Motion Sensor
With Eaton’s All-Pro MS180BT Bluetooth-enabled motion sensor, users can control outdoor security lighting from up to 60 ft. away with... READ MORE
Kichler's Smart Landscape Lighting Controller
Kichler’s 16083BK smart landscape lighting controller paired with  Vera Gateway and app enable users to set zones and schedules for... READ MORE
System Sensor's SpectrAlert Advance SCR Strobe
System Sensor’s SpectrAlert Advance SCR red, indoor, ceiling-mount strobe has selectable settings of 15, 15/70, 30, 75, 95, 110 and... READ MORE
Centralite's 3315-C Water Sensor
Centralite’s 3315-C water sensor is intended to protect homes against leaks and floods. It should be installed directly on the... READ MORE
Universal Lighting Technologies' Diversa Occupancy Sensor
Universal Lighting Technologies’ Diversa WOR ceiling-mount occupancy PIR sensor has onboard switches and dials for configuration changes, a tilting lens... READ MORE
All Products
View All Issues

ECMag Live

Video Library

Brilliance at Work

FLIR Exx-Series thermal cameras

X
Back To Top