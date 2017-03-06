Win a Portable Generator with KOHLER's "Passport to Power" Giveaway

KOHLER, Wis. – March 6, 2017 – Attendees at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017 will have a chance to win a KOHLER PRO 7.5E portable generator as part of the company’s “Passport to Power” giveaway. Attendees who visit all three KOHLER booths during the show and receive all three passport stamps will be entered into a drawing to win the generator, which is valued at more than $1,400. The company will showcase its wide range of generators and engines at CONEXPO 2017 at booths B-7414, B-7415 and S-84053, March 7-11 in Las Vegas.

Passports and entry forms are available at any of the three KOHLER booths during the duration of the show. Show attendees can return completed passports with all three stamps to booth B-7414, B-7415 or S-84053 for a chance to win the KOHLER PRO 7.5E. The final drawing will take place on the last day of the show and the winner will be notified via email.

A source for fast, clean, and dependable power virtually anywhere, the KOHLER PRO 7.5E portable generator offers commercial-grade performance and several exclusive features. The generator’s large Accu-Fill™ fuel inlet makes refueling easy while its Oil Sentry™ provides unmatched engine protection by automatically shutting the unit down in low-oil conditions.

About KOHLER Engines & Generators

Kohler’s history in power dates back to the 1920s. Today, the company manufactures a full array of gasoline, diesel and gaseous-fueled engines as well as complete power systems, including generators (portable, residential, industrial, and marine), automatic transfer switches, switchgear, monitoring controls, and accessories for emergency, prime power and energy-management applications worldwide. For more details, please visit www.KohlerPower.com.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wis. Kohler Co. is one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; premier cabinetry and tile; and owner/operator of two of the world’s finest five-start hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler and St Andrews, Scotland. For more details, please visit www.KOHLER.com.