Southco Launches Online Resource Center

Concordville, Pa., February 1, 2017— Southco, Inc., the global leader in engineered access solutions, has recently launched its new online Resource Center. The Southco Resource Center hosts Southco’s industry-leading access hardware resources in one, centralized location, and is designed to provide engineering professionals worldwide with the tools they need to solve their design challenges.

The Southco Resource Center features a streamlined user experience that allows visitors to quickly and easily find relevant content to suit their needs – in one seamless search. Southco materials are indexed by industry, product solution and resource type, and include the following:

Product selection guides and industry brochures

Case studies and white papers

Thought leadership articles written by Southco experts

Multimedia content, including video and product animations

The Southco Resource Center can be accessed directly at resources.southco.com or via the left menu on the Southco.com homepage. The Southco Resource Center is currently available in English, with other languages coming soon.

“At Southco, we are committed to developing and releasing new resources that help our customers solve their design challenges quickly and efficiently,” said Rachel Kane, Content Marketing Strategist at Southco. “We continuously strive to be the leading global resource for best-in-class access hardware solutions, and we are excited to share the Southco Resource Center with the engineering community.”

About Southco

Southco is the leading and trusted global source for engineered access hardware solutions, including a variety of latches, locks, captive fasteners, quick access fasteners, hinges, handles, inserts, electronic access solutions, and other accessories for applications in the networking, telecommunications, computer, automotive, aerospace, mass transit, off-highway/construction, RV/caravan, industrial machinery, marine and HVAC industries.

Southco is passionately focused on delivering customized engineering solutions and global support for its customers. The company aspires to be a virtual engineering center for its customers’ engineered access solutions and is committed to providing outstanding quality and overall satisfaction. Southco’s promise to its customers is to connect, create and innovate to provide the best solution for every access engineering problem.