Osram Acquires Lighting Services Provider Maneri-Agraz

Texas-based company to join Osram service division Sylvania Lighting Solutions

WILMINGTON, Mass. & MUNICH—Osram has strengthened its service business in the U.S. and acquired the business operations of Houston, Texas-based Maneri-Agraz Enterprises, a national provider of energy-efficient lighting solutions in commercial and industrial facilities. The profitable company has annual revenue in the low double-digit millions (based on U.S. dollars). Maneri-Agraz’s client base includes large, well-known food and beverage manufacturing and distribution facilities, as well as technology companies and aerospace facilities, among others. Maneri-Agraz will be part of Osram’s service division Sylvania Lighting Solutions (SLS), which is a segment of Osram’s Lighting Solutions business unit.

Maneri-Agraz provides its solutions to a variety of markets, ranging from manufacturing/warehousing to retail and the public sector. The deal allows Osram’s service business to increase its reach in the South and Southwest region of the U.S. in the commercial and industrial business sector. “The acquisition demonstrates Osram’s commitment to pursuing opportunities that fit our strategic growth plans, and to expanding our service-oriented business,” said Eladia Pulido, CEO of Osram Lighting Solutions.

“Maneri-Agraz has taken great pride in delivering the highest quality service to our customers for more than 20 years, and we are proud to become part of the Sylvania Lighting Solutions team,” said John Maneri, founder of Maneri-Agraz, who will serve as a consultant. Maneri’s business partner, Frank Agraz Jr., will join SLS as a business development manager and will be based in Houston.

ABOUT OSRAM

OSRAM, based in Munich, is a globally leading lighting manufacturer with a history dating back about 100 years. The product portfolio includes high-tech applications based on semiconductor technology such as infrared or laser lighting. The products are used in highly diverse applications ranging from virtual reality, autonomous driving or mobile phones to smart and connected lighting solutions in buildings and cities. In automotive lighting, the company is the global market and technology leader. Based on continuing operations (excluding Ledvance), OSRAM had around 24,600 employees worldwide at the end of fiscal 2016 (September 30) and generated revenue of almost €3.8 billion in that fiscal year. The company is listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Munich (ISIN: DE000LED4000; WKN: LED400; trading symbol: OSR). Additional information can be found at www.osram.com.