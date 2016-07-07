NFPA Issues Lithium-Ion Battery Safety Tip Sheet

December 16, 2016 – You would be hard-pressed to find a holiday shopping list today that doesn’t include a device, toy, tool or new technology that contains lithium ion batteries. To help consumers take care when using smart phones, laptops, scooters, remote control gadgets, wearable technology, and a host of other products on the market right now, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) has developed a lithium ion battery safety tip sheet for consumers.
Fire issues related to lithium ion batteries have dominated news reports for more than a year. This summer, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recalled more than a half-million hoverboards that involved 10 companies, and in October the Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) banned Samsung Galaxy Note 7 devices from all flights. Flight attendants continue to warn air travelers today to power down their devices during pre-flight safety instructions.
Lithium ion batteries are ideally suited for today’s streamlined, lightweight, high-tech consumer products but convenience comes with concern. The compact batteries store a large amount of energy; and if not used properly, can overheat and cause a fire or explosion.
NFPA’s new tip sheet explains the problem with these batteries, offers ways to identify issues, shares safety advice, and addresses battery disposal in a visual manner that is perfect for sharing online, via social media or as a printable resource.
