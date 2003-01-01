NECA Webinar to Help Contractors Overcome Their Biggest Competitor

Exclusively for NECA members, join Philips Lighting experts on Wednesday, May 24 at 11am EST for insights on how to improve your chances to win new business, and minimize the risk of losing projects to your biggest competitor.



During this event Philips Lighting expert, Jon Zelinsky, will introduce NECA Contractors to new methods to qualify, develop, and win new profitable business utilizing lighting as the catalyst.

It is the first webinar for NECA's new Chapter Outreach Program that provides partners with the ability to offer direct training on specific topics to chapters in-person and via webinars.