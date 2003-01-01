NECA Releases Recommended Practice for Installing Energy Storage Systems (ESS)

Bethesda, MD — The National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) announces the release of NECA 416 – 2016, Recommended Practice for Installing Energy Storage Systems (ESS) the latest addition to the ANSI-approved National Electrical Installation Standards (NEIS®) series.



NECA 416 describes methods and procedures used for installing multiple types energy storage systems. It also includes information about controlling and managing energy storage systems, in addition to commissioning and maintaining energy storage systems. This new standard focuses specifically on installations of battery systems, flywheels, ultra-capacitors, and electric vehicle (EV) smart charger vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technologies that are used for storing electrical energy in premises wiring systems. Valuable installer and inspector checklists are included as a resource within this document.

This timely release provides valuable insight and important provisions for those involved in installing and providing energy storage system services for their customers. Energy storage systems are essential to renewable sources such as PV and wind systems and provide demand response and load leveling operating characteristics in large scale applications. This new quality performance standard covers the essential good workmanship elements of common energy storage system installations and provides important guidelines for addressing commissioning and maintenance of such systems. This new standard from NECA provides a consistent foundation to build from, when determining and implementing energy storage system use in new installations and existing systems, stand-alone systems, micro-grids, and other systems where back-up power and continuity of electric service are essential. The content of NECA 416 is also aligned directly with the minimum requirements in new Article 706 of the 2017 National Electrical Code (NEC®).

“NECA’s NEIS are the only quality and performance standards for electrical construction. The NEIS collection has grown, and as new technologies emerge, the NEIS evolve and keep pace,” said Michael Johnston, NECA’s executive director of standards and safety. Johnston also emphasizes that “the standards are constantly evolving and providing significant value to those in the electrical designing and engineering communities. The NEIS help professionals in developing design specifications in that they reduce and often eliminate specification writing time.”



NEIS are often used by electrical contractors, consulting engineers, facility managers, and other professionals who design and specify for electrical construction projects. With their installation detail, illustrations and thorough explanations, the NEIS are a valuable training tool for electrical industry. In fact, NECA 416 is a valuable reference included in the Energy Storage and Micro-grid Training and Certification (ESAMTAC).

How to Order:

NECA 416 – 2016, Recommended Practice for Installing Energy Storage Systems (ESS) (Index: # NECA 416-16) is available for sale in the NECA Store. Priced at $22 for NECA members and $44 for non-members the standard is available in both printed and PDF formats. Bulk order pricing is also available.



Visit NECAStore.com to purchase



For additional information contact the NECA Order Desk at (301) 215-4504 or orderdesk@necanet.org.

About the National Electrical Contractors Association

NECA is the voice of the $130 billion industry responsible for bringing electrical power, lighting, and communications to buildings and communities across the United States. NECA’s national office in Bethesda, MD., four regional offices, and 119 local chapters across the country support the electrical contracting industry through advocacy, education, research, and standards development. NECA chapters are independently chartered organizations who work with national field representatives to develop effective labor agreements and market initiatives. Learn more at www.necanet.org/about.