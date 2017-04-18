Lutron Announces Alliance with Google Home to Power Home Lighting Systems Using Voice-Activated Google Assistant

Coopersburg, PA (April 18th, 2017)–Lutron Electronics today announced a new integration with Google Home that allows homeowners to easily control their Lutron Caséta Wireless, RadioRA 2 and HomeWorks QS lighting systems using the Google Assistant, offering greater flexibility and peace of mind. Now –with a few words– you can have hands-free assistance controlling lights in your connected home, whether you’re in your living room relaxing on the couch, or out of town on vacation.



“Lutron continues to work with best-in-class companies to enhance our customers’ connected home experience. This latest integration with the Google Assistant reinforces Lutron’s leadership in the connected home space,” said Ed Blair, Senior Vice-President at Lutron Electronics. “With Google Home’s voice-powered Google Assistant, customers can interact with and direct their connected homes easier than ever, and for today’s busy families, this service is invaluable.”



Google Home, a voice-enabled speaker powered by the Google Assistant, allows you to take advantage of Google’s rich history in search by asking it any range of questions; you can also stream music and manage everyday tasks – and now, with Lutron’s new alliance, you can easily control lighting throughout the house. Getting your home party-ready when you have your hands full preparing dinner is as simple as saying, “Ok, Google, play my party playlist” and follow it up by “Ok, Google, dim the family room lights.” Your connected home will do the rest. In addition to controlling lights anywhere in the house with a simple request to the Google Assistant, you can ask Google if a particular light is on. The Google Assistant will respond and react in real time, allowing homeowners to control lights anywhere in the house.



In addition to Google Home, the Google Assistant is accessible on Pixel (a phone by Google, and the first with the Google Assistant built in), select Android phones and Android Wear. With this on-the-go control, you can calm your worries of leaving the lights on and ask, “Ok, Google, are my lights on?”. And when returning home, telling the Google Assistant “Ok, Google, turn on the living room lights” means you can have a bright home waiting for you when you arrive at night.

And making your home look lived in even when you’re away on vacation is simple; just say the word, and the Google Assistant on Google Home will automatically adjust Lutron lights per your command.



The Google Assistant will work with Lutron’s Caseta Wireless system (available today) via the Smart Bridge, and the RadioRA 2 and HomeWorks QS (available in June) via the Lutron Connect Bridge. Visit CasetaWireless.com/GoogleAssistant, Lutron.com/RadioRA2, and Lutron.com/HomeWorksQS for more information.



Where to Buy Caséta Wireless

Priced from $99, Caséta Wireless kits are available on Amazon.com, The Apple Store® and Apple.com, BestBuy.com® and Best Buy® stores, HomeDepot.com and The Home Depot® stores, Lowes.com and Lowe’s Home Improvement centers, Magnolia® Design Centers, select Magnolia Home Theater stores, and from local electricians, lighting showrooms, electrical distributors and home technology professionals. The free Lutron App for Caséta Wireless is available on Google Play® and iTunes®. Visit www.casetawireless.com for more information.



Where to Buy RadioRA 2 and HomeWorks QS

RadioRA 2 and HomeWorks QS are available from authorized dealers in the U.S. and Canada, as well as authorized dealers in select regions of Central and South America. Some components are also available in Europe. Visit www.lutron.com/wheretobuy to locate an authorized dealer.



Caséta Wireless, RadioRA 2 and HomeWorks QS enables dimming of incandescent, halogen, dimmable CFL and dimmable LED bulbs – visit the Lutron LED Control Center of Excellence for more information about compatible bulbs.



About Lutron Electronics (www.lutron.com)

Founded in 1961, Lutron Electronics is headquartered in Coopersburg, Pennsylvania. From dimmers for the home, to lighting management systems for entire buildings, the company offers more than 15,000 energy-saving products, sold in more than 100 countries. In the US alone, Lutron products save an estimated 10 billion kWh of electricity, or approximately $1 billion in utility costs per year.

The company’s early inventions— including the first solid-state electronic dimmer invented by Lutron’s founder, Joel Spira—are now at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in Washington, DC.