Lutron’s Quantum and Vive Systems Now DLC Qualified

Quantum Total Light Management and Vive wireless systems have been listed on the DesignLights Consortium (DLC) Qualified Products List (QPL) in the Networked Lighting Control (NLC) Systems category



Coopersburg, PA (January 27, 2017) – Lutron Electronics, the leader in energy-saving, wired and wireless lighting and shade control, announced today that its Quantum Total Light Management System and Vive wireless system have been listed on the DesignLights Consortium (DLC) Qualified Products List (QPL) in the Networked Lighting Control Systems category. By meeting or exceeding the technical requirements, both Quantum and Vive systems will now be eligible for utility rebates and incentives by DLC members.



Quantum is a total light management system that ties the most complete line of lighting controls, motorized window shades, digital ballasts and LED drivers, and sensors together under one software umbrella to control and monitor lights, shades and energy use. Vive is a simple, flexible, scalable wireless lighting control solution ideal for retrofit applications. Vive is also one of only six networked lighting control solutions that meet all 19 DLC-qualifying capabilities.



“We are seeing now more than ever, DLC members will require a system that is listed on the QPL,” said Eric Lind, Vice President of Global Specification at Lutron Electronics. “Lutron is proud to offer two intuitive, innovative solutions that will provide lasting value to the customer.” The QPL is designed to facilitate the widespread adoption of the technology by equipping utilities to optimize energy savings and integrate control systems into their incentive programs. The list is also a tool for architects, specifiers, engineers and contractors to evaluate and compare control systems for their projects and programs. DLC-listed products achieve the advantage of product differentiation, incentive eligibility, and brand visibility.



“As more utilities build rebate programs for networked lighting controls, it is important that we have a range of systems available from an established industry leader like Lutron,” said Gabe Arnold, Program Manager with the DLC.



About DesignLights Consortium (www.designlights.org)

The DLC® is a non-profit organization whose mission is to drive efficient lighting by defining quality, facilitating thought leadership, and delivering tools and resources to the lighting market through open dialogue and collaboration.



About Lutron Electronics (www.lutron.com)

Founded in 1961, Lutron Electronics is headquartered in Coopersburg, Pennsylvania. From dimmers for the home, to lighting management systems for entire buildings, the company offers more than 15,000 energy-saving products, sold in more than 100 countries. In the US alone, Lutron products save an estimated 10 billion kWh of electricity, or approximately $1 billion in utility costs per year. The company’s early inventions— including the first solid-state electronic dimmer invented by Lutron’s founder, Joel Spira—are now at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in Washington, DC.