The Future of Construction from DEWALT

Introducing the new age of jobsite connectivity.



SAN FRANCISCO, CA (May 31, 2017) – DEWALT announces the new age of jobsite connectivity with its unprecedented effort to make building more efficient through digital solutions. Over the coming months, DEWALT will launch a fully connected system, including WiFi mesh network and, later, an Internet of Things platform, to enhance productivity, profitability, and safety on the jobsite.



After extensive research, DEWALT identified that, due to the increase in digital dependency in the construction field, there is an unmet need for reliable connectivity and asset management across the jobsite. Sharing data has become more necessary for contractors, yet limited connectivity options exist.



DEWALT’s patented WiFi mesh technology provides a key solution with its ruggedized access points built to withstand the harsh and variable conditions of a construction jobsite. DEWALT WiFi enables general and trade contractors to collaborate in real-time across large-scale jobsites and to easily access critical site information such as prints, schedules, budgets and RFIs.



“DEWALT understands how vital the building and construction industries are to local and global economies,” said Tony Nicolaidis, Vice President of Marketing for Connected Systems. “Leveraging technology, our goal is to provide solutions for gathering in-depth jobsite data for better decision-making by general contractors and trade contractors, thus enhancing productivity and safety.”



The WiFi solution is the beginning and foundation of an entire end-to-end solution. DEWALT will also offer an IoT platform, enabling contractors to understand the location and utilization of assets and data on site. As an initial offering, the DEWALT Tool Connect™ inventory management system is one component of total asset management. This will become part of the larger digital platform providing critical data to inform decision-making.



“Entering the connectivity space is a great move for DEWALT and a promising opportunity for the industry. They bring a wealth of expertise to the industry as the first company to truly focus on creating a platform to support the Internet of Things. In tackling connectivity, we see huge potential and opportunity for DEWALT and the wider construction community,” said Taylor Cupp, Technologist for Mortenson Construction.



Together, these solutions from DEWALT will connect the jobsite in a revolutionary way, allowing contractors to improve efficiency, profitability and safety through unparalleled connectivity, insights and asset optimization. DEWALT will soon be accepting pre-orders. Sign up to learn more at www.dewalt.com/jobsitewifi.

###

About DEWALT



DEWALT is a leading manufacturer of industrial corded and cordless power tools, power tool accessories, and hand tools in categories that include Woodworking, Drilling & Fastening, Concrete & Metal Power Tools, as well as Cutting, Abrasive, and IMPACT READY® Impact Driver Power Tool Accessories. Hand Tool categories include Measuring & Layout, Knives & Blades, Mechanics Tools, and Storage Solutions.

With seven manufacturing locations in the USA, DEWALT remains committed to domestic manufacturing and produced over 90 million individual units of Power Tools, Hand Tools, and Accessories in the United States with global materials in 2016 alone. Visit the website to learn more about DEWALT products Made in the USA with global materials.

DEWALT tools can be found nationally and internationally, wherever tools are sold. With more than 1,000 factory-owned and authorized locations, DEWALT has one of the most extensive service and repair networks in North America. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.