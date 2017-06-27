Free Webinar: 2017 NEC Significant Changes in Review

Every three years, the National Electrical Code (NEC) is updated to reflect the newest installation practices utilized by the electrical industry, bringing about hundreds of revisions and new rules to the code.



After a successful webinar series in the fall of 2016, we're revisiting the topic in a single, condensed, informative event.

Come learn about the most essential significant changes in the 2017 NEC. We will discuss new articles and revisions to existing requirements that directly impact the electrical contracting business.

This high-energy program promises to deliver authoritative overviews of many of the Code changes that must be understood by contractors and installers alike.

This webinar will be 90 minutes long.

2017 NEC Significant Changes in Review

June 27, 2017

2 p.m. EDT

Presenter

Michael J. Johnston, NECA’s Executive Director of Standards and Safety



Johnston is chair of the NEC Technical Correlating Committee. He served as a principal representative on NEC CMP-5 representing IAEI for the 2002, 2005, and 2008 cycles and is currently the chair of CMP-5, representing NECA for the 2011, 2014 and 2017 NEC cycles. He is a member of the IBEW and has experience as an electrical journeyman wireman, foreman and project superintendant. Johnston worked for the International Association of Electrical Inspectors (IAEI) as the director of education, codes and standards for almost 10 years. He also worked as an electrical inspector and electrical inspection field supervisor for the city of Phoenix, Ariz. Johnston is an active member of IAEI, the NFPA Electrical Section, Education Section, the UL Electrical Council, and National Safety Council.