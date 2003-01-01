Mundelein, IL, March, 1 2017—Egret Consulting Group, the largest search firm dedicated solely to the electrical industry, has recently launched a new company, ElectriConnect. ElectriConnect helps manufacturers connect with distributors, independent reps, and specifiers. You can visit the site at www.electriconnect.com for more information.

The ElectriConnect database allows manufacturers to easily search for companies by choosing the area of interest and specifying a location, or adding a radius search to the location for greater results. The search results will give you general company information along with whom to contact. You can also place your search results into a project folder and use the database as a CRM to track the progress of your results. Send emails to the principal contacts or call them, check their website, etc. You can also rate them and add private notes to track the progress of your project.

ElectriConnect is part of the Egret family of companies. Egret Consulting Group is the largest search firm dedicated solely to the electrical industry. It’s regarded as the most professional search firm in the industry. Egret’s founder, Ted Konnerth has over 30 years of leadership experience in the electrical industry. He worked for Cooper Lighting and has met all of the Top 200 distributors; including over 300 rep firms, 100's of specifiers, and contractors firms in his corporate role as VP of Global Sales. In 1999, Ted started Egret Consulting and with his experienced staff, Egret has carefully curated lists of electrical manufacturers, reps, distributors, design firms, consulting firms, private equity firms and more. Egret’s mission is to add value to an industry that’s rapidly changing. E-connect is a B2B site that enables business partnerships and will continue to add value within the electrical industry.