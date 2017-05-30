ContractorSelling.com Launches New Customer Service Bootcamp for Residential Service Professionals

The new 3-day boot camp teaches residential service contractors how to perform the highest level of customer service to grow their business

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, MAY 30, 2017 -- Joe Crisara, America’s Service Sales Coach, has created a brand new seminar to teach service professionals how to establish higher value by delivering world-class customer service.

This course titled, “WOW Customer Service 3-Day Boot Camp” is the ultimate training seminar that coaches service professionals on how to change their thinking to grow their business. Attendees are transformed into company leaders that know how to increase value through great service. The seminar will take place on the following dates in Los Angeles and streaming online.

• Monday, July 17th – Wednesday, July 19th, 2017

• Monday, August 7th – Wednesday, August 9th, 2017

• Monday, September 11th – Wednesday, September 13th, 2017

With real world examples, objection handling and personalized recommendations – this course is incomparable to any other training program out there. Attendees will take away the keys to create a culture of empowered employees that fuel client engagement and business development.

“Not only have my sales abilities rocked, my staff has shown consistent improvement in their numbers,” said David Mendenhall, Owner of Tri-M Plumbing. “More importantly, their customer service has improved exponentially!”

ContractorSelling.com teaches service professionals how increase their level of quality, reliability and customer service through enhanced communication strategies. Attendees include service business owners, managers and technicians in the electrical, HVAC, plumbing, restoration, roofing, painting industries among many others.

Tickets to the seminar will cover the following topics:

• Defining Customer Service and Client Prototypes

• Customer Service Verbal Skills

• Handling Client Concerns and Objections

• Diagnosing Before Prescription

• Shaping Social Reviews

• Taking Action to Capture a Referral

• Telephone Skills Training

• Telephone Skills Capturing Essential Client Info

• Customer Service Text and Chat

• Creating Service Loyalty Programs

• Outbound Telephone Campaigns

• Dispatching Your Field Staff Profitably

• Utilizing a Client Priority Score System

• Finding WOW Service Opportunities

“This is the best career investment that I have ever done! This system has truly maximized every aspect of world class service, which has had the maximum impact on my clients and personal effectiveness,” said Rocky Cocciolo of Shamrock Heating and Cooling.

Hosted in an environment completely focused on personally helping you take the next tough step, we guarantee you will learn how to become the most successful service contracting professional in your market. So what are you waiting for? Reserve your seat at http://www.totalimmersionsales.com/ or call 877-764-6304 to get started today!

About Us

At ContractorSelling.com, we are dedicated to helping service contractors reach their full potential through live training, online coaching and revolutionary software. We know profit and success are hard to achieve in this business. That's why we're committed to helping service professionals create high value through the science of communication to increase revenue, customer satisfaction and grow their business. With over 15 years of powerful content for service contractors, we help you to turn any situation into a win for your team. Founded in 2006 and based in Los Angeles, ContractorSelling.com is the parent company of Total Immersion Service Sales Summit and Jobi field service software.