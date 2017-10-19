Arlington Industries And Bridgeport Fittings Announce Settlement Of All Pending Litigation

SCRANTON, Penn. and STRATFORD, Conn. (October 19, 2017) – Arlington Industries, Inc. and Bridgeport Fittings, Inc. today announced that they have reached an agreement that settles all litigation currently pending between the companies.

In connection with this settlement, Arlington has received payment of $1.37 million for the judgment in case No. 3:06-cv-1105 in the Middle District of Pennsylvania against Bridgeport’s 3838ASP and 3838SP Whipper-Snap Duplex connectors. Bridgeport has dismissed its appeal from that judgment and Arlington has dismissed its cross-appeal seeking attorney’s fees.

This settlement also resolves Arlington’s contempt allegations against Bridgeport in case No. 3:02-cv-00134 in the Middle District of Pennsylvania. All other terms of the parties’ settlement are confidential. This recent payment brings Arlington’s recovery for violations of its Snap-Tite® and Snap2It® Patents to $12 million.

About Arlington Industries, Inc. (www.aifittings.com)

Arlington Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of unique and innovative electrical and communications products. More than 80% of Arlington’s product volume is manufactured in the United States at its plant in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Its products are protected by both domestic and foreign patents, which Arlington vigorously enforces.

About Bridgeport Fittings, Inc. (www.bptfittings.com)

Bridgeport Fittings is a leading manufacturer of quality fittings to the industrial, commercial and residential channels of the electrical industry. Two-thirds of Bridgeport’s product volume is manufactured in the U.S.

