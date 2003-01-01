Tyco Security Products' Johnson Controls Illustra Flex Mini-Dome Camera

Tyco Security Products’ Johnson Controls Illustra Flex 3 MP mini-dome camera features embedded technology that monitors and then increases video quality when motion is detected and lowers when activity ceases to optimize the bitrate, helping to reduce network bandwidth usage and video-storage requirements. Also, if it detects an interruption, it will record to its SD card, and, when the connection resumes, it will transfer the video from the SD card to the NVR.