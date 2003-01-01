Nothing brings a job site to a halt like a missing tool. For that reason, merely checking tools in and out isn’t enough.

With the tool-tracking system by ShareMyToolbox, contractors can keep track of all of their tools no matter how scattered they become. First, administrators import tools into a web interface manually or with an Excel spreadsheet. Once all accounts are created, tools can be located and assigned using the mobile app. With transfers, the tools can move from employee to employee while in the field.

From there, using a simple search, the app can find out who has the tool and where it is located. All information is synced in the cloud.

The app is free to download from the iTunes and Google Play stores, but a subscription is required for business use. For more, visit www.sharemytoolbox.com.