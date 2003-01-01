The entire philips lighting luminaire portfolio can be accessed on mobile devices using the Philips ProLuminaire app, available for smartphones and tablets.

The catalog can be browsed in any number of ways. Products are sorted by brand name, catalog number, family code, keyword, and indoor or outdoor application. A search function is also available.

Other features of the ProLuminaire app include the ability to share information with others, including clients and customers; access specification sheets and installation information; and mark products as favorites for future reference. Various Philips Lighting images, videos, brochures and presentations can also be accessed. A locator enables users to find their local Philips Lighting sales office.

Philips ProLuminaire is available for free from the Google Play and iTunes Stores.