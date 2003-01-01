click to view full size

Oberon Co.'s Arc Flash Face Shield

Oberon Co.

Oberon Co.’s ArcPlus series True Color Grey arc flash face shield is designed with a gray tinted window (instead of green) to provide better color acuity. It is made from ArcBlox polycarbonate and has a translucent lower crown and side-shield extenders. It also has a scratch-resistant coating outside and an antifog coating inside. It is available in several models with arc ratings from 8–12 cal/cm2 and as an arc flash hood with models up to 100 cal/cm2 of protection.

