Masterlock’s Zenex 406 Thermoplastic Safety Padlock

Masterlock’s red dielectric Zenex 406 thermoplastic safety padlock is designed for lockout/tagout applications. It is 11/2 in. wide with a 11/2-in. tall nylon shackle, which helps prevent electrocution and arc flashing. All components are nonsparking and nonmagnetic. The key cannot be removed without the lock being locked. Customization options include padlock identification, padlock shackle options and safety padlock keying.