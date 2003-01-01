The job site is always moving, and as electricians travel from place to place, expenses and mileage pile up. This makes it all the more important to ensure these details are tracked accurately.

The Everlance app makes this process easier and even takes mileage tracking out of the user’s hands. Mileage is recorded automatically in the background with minimal battery consumption. The mileage log also is IRS-compliant, and it quickly calculates the reimbursement value.

The Everlance standard account, which includes manual mileage tracking and the ability to add receipts and revenue, is free. The premium account costs $7.99 per month or $59.99 annually, and it includes unlimited tracking, advanced PDF reports and support services.

Everlance is available on the iTunes and Google Play stores.