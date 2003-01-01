Epson's Labelworks Portable Industrial Label and Wire-Marking Printer

Making labels on the job site can be a time-consuming task for integrated systems contractors, but...
Epson's Labelworks PX400 portable industrial label and wire-marking printer can work wirelessly in the field through Bluetooth, using iLabel and Datacom apps or with software. It comes with preloaded panel templates, and the iLabel app includes industrial graphics, photo import, preformatted templates, speech-to-text recognition and date-time stamp. It can be powered using an AC adapter or six AA batteries.