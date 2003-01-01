Smartphone users don’t have to search very far to find the answer to a question or the solution to a problem. Usually, they can just pull out their device and have it in a few seconds.

Eaton’s PowerEdge app is one such problem-solver. Users can view and share Eaton’s catalog of electrical products, watch videos and find nearby product retailers. The app also provides contact information for these channel partners.

Individual chapters and pages in the catalog can be saved and emailed directly from the app. With the tools function, users can be directed to the product that will meet their needs based on application attributes.

Videos on the app include business overviews, product training and expert interviews.

PowerEdge is available for free on the iTunes and Google Play stores.