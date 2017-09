EarthTronics’ wet location-rated square mini-panel LED operates on 120V AC 60 Hz and features an impact-resistant acrylic lens, 5–100 percent dimming and a 50,000-hour rated life. It is available in 5 1/2-, 7- and 9-in. square designs ranging from 11, 14 and 17 watts producing 700, 900 and 1,200 lumens.