As complicated as modern lighting-­control systems may seem, it is becoming much easier for users to take charge of this new technology. In fact, the power is now right in their pocket.

For example, customers with an Audacy ­lighting-control system (by Ideal) can download the Audacy Lighting Controls app. Once programmed, it works with the Audacy web interface to operate the system.

With the app, the system is customizable and proprietary to the user’s operation. Every installed component can be managed 24/7 as part of the overall lighting system. Every device can be uploaded during installation, and customization begins immediately.

The app is available as a free download for iOS and Android users. For more information, visit www.audacywireless.com.