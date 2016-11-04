click to view full size

Arlington's Countertop Box Kit

Arlington

Arlington’s FLBT4400 series countertop box kit comes with an installed UL-listed, decorator-style GFCI or TR receptacle or a combo with a receptacle and two USB ports. The gasketed trapdoor cover has a stainless steel finish and closes nearly flush with the countertop, preventing water intrusion and damage to devices. The spring clip holds box the securely against the surface. It fits granite or other countertops up to 11/2 in. thick.  

