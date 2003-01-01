AC Clairity

With the Clairity mobile app from Acuity Controls, electrical contractors, salespeople and facility maintenance professionals are given complete command of their nLight AIR lighting control system.

Users of nLight AIR can use the Clairity app to wirelessly start, configure and troubleshoot the system on a smartphone or tablet. Settings can be modified, and operation of the fixtures, wall sensors and switches can be altered in one group using Bluetooth low-energy communications. This enables end-users to easily meet energy-code requirements. No hardware or remote controls are required.

The app also is flexible. Multiple people on large projects can use the app simultaneously, and it can be operated completely offline if there is no Wi-Fi or wireless signal.